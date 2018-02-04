Trump Jr.: Nunes Memo Release Is ‘A Little Bit Of Sweet Revenge’

Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview aired Saturday that the release of the so-called Nunes memo marked “a little bit of sweet revenge” for him and his family in the face of what he said was a “weaponized” intelligence community aimed at attacking his father.

Republicans claimed in the Nunes memo, among other things, that the FBI and Justice Department had improperly used a document paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC, the Steele dossier, in the application for a warrant to surveil former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

The memo doesn’t support those claims, and Democrats allege the document is intentionally misleading.

Trump told Fox News’ Jesse Watters that Democrats had “weaponized the FBI and the DOJ to attack the duly-elected President of the United States” and celebrated the memo’s release.

“There is a little bit of sweet revenge in it for me and certainly probably the family in the sense that if they wouldn’t have done this, this stuff would be going on,” he said. “This would be going on at the highest levels of government. They’d be continuing doing it to my father, trying to undermine his actions.”

“Imagine how effective he can be, given the year he’s had, without this cloud over his head?” Trump continued. “So I want them to come, but come to a conclusion already because you’ve been looking for two years, you’ve come up with nothing other than their own nefarious actions and their own collusions. They’ve come up with nothing.

“I raked this guy over the coals so hard, he had nowhere to to turn” Watters joked Friday to cackling from his co-panelists on Fox News’ “The Five,” previewing his interview with the President’s son. “The most hard-hitting interview you’re ever going to see.”

.@DonaldJTrumpJr on the memo: “Imagine how effective [@realDonaldTrump] can be, given the year he’s had, without this cloud over his head.” https://t.co/yb9zbeS8tq pic.twitter.com/jj5vvXn0Fm — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 4, 2018



