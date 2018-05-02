Trump’s Former Doctor Claims POTUS Dictated Favorable Health Letter

President Trump’s former doctor, Harold Bornstein, has admitted that he did not write the 2015 letter that painted Trump as the “healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

Trump did.

According to Bornstein, who spoke with CNN Tuesday, Trump “dictated the whole letter” despite denying in the past that Trump was involved in writing the glowing health review.

“I didn’t write that letter,” he told CNN Tuesday. “I just made it up as I went along.”

The Trump campaign released the letter in December 2015. The letter portrayed Trump as someone with “extraordinary” “physical strength and stamina” with an “astonishingly excellent” blood pressure and “excellent” heart health. The letter also claimed Trump had lost 15 pounds in the last year.

“(Trump) dictated the letter and I would tell him what he couldn’t put in there,” Bornstein told CNN Tuesday.

Trump’s former doctor has thrust himself back into the spotlight after revealing to NBC on Tuesday that Trump’s personal body guard, a lawyer with the Trump Organization and another unidentified person raided his office last year and seized Trump’s medical records. He claims the raid happened just days after he told a local media outlet that Trump takes medication to prompt hair growth.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday told reporters that obtaining the President’s medical records was “standard operating procedure” and declined to call the seizure a raid.