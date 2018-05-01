Latest
WH: ‘Standard Operating Procedure’ To Seize Trump’s Medical Records

By | May 1, 2018 3:16 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during a White House daily news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House March 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. Sanders held a daily briefing to answer questions from members of the White House Press Corps. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said the seizure of President Donald Trump’s medical records from his former doctor in February 2017 was “standard operating procedure.”

“As a standard operating procedure for a new President, the White House medical unit took possession of the President’s medical records,” she said in response to questions about NBC’s report on the seizure, which she declined to characterize as a “raid.”

According to Trump’s longtime personal doctor, Harold Bornstein, Trump’s bodyguard, a Trump Organization lawyer and another unidentified man raided his office and took Trump’s medical records last year. According to Bornstein, the seizure happened without documentation or permission.

The raid occurred not long after Bornstein told a local newspaper that Trump took medication that prompted hair growth.

