WH: ‘Standard Operating Procedure’ To Seize Trump’s Medical Records

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said the seizure of President Donald Trump’s medical records from his former doctor in February 2017 was “standard operating procedure.”

“As a standard operating procedure for a new President, the White House medical unit took possession of the President’s medical records,” she said in response to questions about NBC’s report on the seizure, which she declined to characterize as a “raid.”

According to Trump’s longtime personal doctor, Harold Bornstein, Trump’s bodyguard, a Trump Organization lawyer and another unidentified man raided his office and took Trump’s medical records last year. According to Bornstein, the seizure happened without documentation or permission.

The raid occurred not long after Bornstein told a local newspaper that Trump took medication that prompted hair growth.