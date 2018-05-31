Trump Invokes Roy Moore To Endorse Donovan Over Grimm In Staten Island

In endorsing incumbent Rep. Dan Donovan (R-NY) over his Republican opponent, convicted felon and former Rep. Michael Grimm, President Donald Trump reminded voters about the shambles surrounding the Alabama Senate, which ended with a liberal Democrat winning a Senate seat over a Republican — and accused child molester — for the first time in a quarter-century.

“Very importantly, @RepDonDonovan will win for the Republicans in November … and his opponent will not. Remember Alabama,” he tweeted Wednesday evening.

There is no one better to represent the people of N.Y. and Staten Island (a place I know very well) than @RepDanDonovan, who is strong on Borders & Crime, loves our Military & our Vets, voted for Tax Cuts and is helping me to Make America Great Again. Dan has my full endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Very importantly, @RepDanDonovan will win for the Republicans in November…and his opponent will not. Remember Alabama. We can’t take any chances on losing to a Nancy Pelosi controlled Democrat! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

While both candidates have attempted to paint themselves as friends of Trump in the Staten Island district, Trump likely wants to steer clear of Grimm, as he attempts to make a resurgence after serving seven months in prison for a federal tax fraud conviction.

Despite Trump’s glowing endorsement of Donovan, as someone who “voted for Tax Cuts and is helping me to Make America Great Again,” Donovan actually opposed the Republican tax reform measure and voted against it in every form, according to Politico. The congressman even told the media at one point that he couldn’t support the legislation because it was a “tax hike on the people I represent.”