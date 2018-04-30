In New Lawsuit, Roy Moore Alleges Several Accusers Conspired To Ruin Him

Failed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and his wife Kayla Moore on Monday sued several people, including three of his accusers, for what the pair alleged yet again were defamatory claims made against Roy Moore.

Such claims, which include sexual misconduct allegations made publicly by several women, had a huge impact on Moore’s campaign. The former Republican candidate has already counter-sued one of his accusers, Leigh Corfman, who sued him for defamation.

Moore’s new suit alleges that three of his accusers — Corfman, Debbie Wesson Gibson and Tina Johnson — demonstrated via their personal histories and social media posts that they were motivated to lie about him.

Johnson’s house burned down in January, weeks after she alleged Moore sexually assaulted her. Investigators ultimately said the cause of the fire was “undetermined.”

The suit also accuses another man, Richard Hagedorn, of being motivated by a ruling Moore made against him years ago to convey false information to the Washington Post.

Moore’s suit says Hagedorn “escorted [the Washington Post’s] reporters for several days in Etowah County and attended meetings with other individuals, including Corfman and Wesson to further the false and malicious attacks on the character and reputation of Judge Moore.”

The suit notes Hagedorn failed to tell media outlets that Moore held him in contempt of court in 1994 “for non-payment of past-due alimony and child support amounting with interest to $63,154.33.”

A spokesperson for the Post declined TPM’s request for comment. Hagedorn, contacted via his Facebook page, did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

The Moores alleged the defendants “have committed libel and slander against Judge Moore by making statements which were false, malicious, and made with intentional or reckless disregard of the truth and with the intent that those statements be published to others including through state and national media.”

The suit also alleges the defendants “conspired and associated with each other in a common design and purpose for the political objective of defaming the character and reputation of Roy and Kayla Moore in such manner as to cause them to experience disgrace, shame and contempt.”

Several formal allegations follow, including of defendants’ negligence, wantonness, defamation, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, outrage, and civil conspiracy.

Read the lawsuit below, and below that, the statement Kayla Moore sent reporters to accompany it from attorney Melissa Isaak (formatting hers):

