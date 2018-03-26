White House Says Trump Doesn’t Believe Stormy Daniels Was Threatened In 2011

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said on Monday that President Donald Trump does not believe porn actress Stormy Daniels’ claim in a “60 Minutes” interview that she was threatened in 2011 not to share the details of her alleged relationship with Trump.

“The president doesn’t believe any of the claims that Ms Daniels made last night in the interview are accurate,” Shah said in the daily press briefing when asked about the alleged threat made against Daniels.

Asked for the basis of Trump’s belief, Shah said that “there’s nothing to corroborate her claim.”

Though Shah shared Trump’s thoughts on the interview, he would not confirm that the President watched the interview that aired on CBS Sunday evening.

Shah also argued that Daniels has been inconsistent in her claims, a reference to the signed statements from Clifford denying an affair with the President issued by Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Clifford said on “60 Minutes” that those statements were false and that she felt pressured to sign them.

“With respect to that interview, I will say the President strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims. And the only person who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims,” Shah said Monday.

Watch a clip of Shah’s comments via CBS: