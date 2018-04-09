Trump, Trade Adviser Deny WaPo Report That John Kelly’s Influence Is Waning

Following a Saturday report in the Washington Post indicating that White House chief of staff John Kelly’s influence over President Donald Trump and the White House has diminished since the beginning of his tenure, both Trump and his trade adviser on Sunday bashed the piece as incorrect.

The Washington Post is far more fiction than fact. Story after story is made up garbage – more like a poorly written novel than good reporting. Always quoting sources (not names), many of which don’t exist. Story on John Kelly isn’t true, just another hit job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

“He serves the president, he has the president’s ear, he runs the West Wing well. That’s all I know, that’s all I see,” Peter Navarro, Trump’s trade adviser, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” when asked about Kelly. “He has the confidence of the President.”

“When you read stuff in The Washington Post, frankly, that’s fake news most of the time,” Navarro added.

According to the Washington Post report, clashes between Kelly and Trump have been on the rise as the President seeks to make more decisions on his own. Kelly’s credibility also took a hit due to the way he handled the domestic abuse allegations made against former staffer Rob Porter.

