Latest
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Cohen is schedule to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
1 hour ago
What To Make Of The FBI’s ‘Extraordinary’ Raid Of Michael Cohen
3 hours ago
After FBI Raids Cohen’s Office, Trump Calls Probe ‘An Attack On Our Country’
3 hours ago
OK Teacher Strike Extends To Seventh Straight Day With No End Determined
livewire

Trump, Trade Adviser Deny WaPo Report That John Kelly’s Influence Is Waning

By | April 9, 2018 8:08 am
AFP/Getty Images

Following a Saturday report in the Washington Post indicating that White House chief of staff John Kelly’s influence over President Donald Trump and the White House has diminished since the beginning of his tenure, both Trump and his trade adviser on Sunday bashed the piece as incorrect.

“He serves the president, he has the president’s ear, he runs the West Wing well. That’s all I know, that’s all I see,” Peter Navarro, Trump’s trade adviser, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” when asked about Kelly. “He has the confidence of the President.”

“When you read stuff in The Washington Post, frankly, that’s fake news most of the time,” Navarro added.

According to the Washington Post report, clashes between Kelly and Trump have been on the rise as the President seeks to make more decisions on his own. Kelly’s credibility also took a hit due to the way he handled the domestic abuse allegations made against former staffer Rob Porter.

Read the full Washington Post report here.

More Livewire
View All
Comments