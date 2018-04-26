Trump: Comey Lied In ‘Phony Memos,’ ‘Of Course’ I Stayed Overnight In Moscow

In a wide-ranging and, at times, off-the-rails interview with “Fox and Friends” on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump said his former FBI director lied when he said Trump didn’t stay overnight in Moscow during the Miss Universe pageant in 2013.

“He didn’t write those memos accurately,” Trump said, referencing James Comey’s documentation of his conversations with Trump, which TPM published last week. “He put a lot of phony stuff, for instance, I went to Russia for a day or so, a day or two because I own the Miss Universe pageant. … Everybody knows, the logs are there, the planes are there, he said I didn’t stay there a night. Of course I stayed there, I stayed there a very short period of time, but of course I stayed.”

Then, just after casually confirming that he stayed in Moscow the night that the Christopher Steele dossier alleges he paid prostitutes to urinate on each other and a bed the Obamas had slept in, Trump tore into CNN, “fake news” and his own Justice Department for not doing “their job.”

In his memos, Comey said that Trump asked him to investigate the so-called “pee tape” allegations made in the dossier, as he reportedly bragged to Comey about how he’s not “a guy who needs hookers.” He also reportedly said he didn’t want his wife Melania Trump to believe the prostitute allegations.

According to the memos, Trump also told Comey that the allegations couldn’t be true because he didn’t stay in Moscow overnight during the Miss Universe pageant.