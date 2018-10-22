Latest
Former Norwegian war hero and resistance fighter Joachim Roenneberg, 93 years old, holds a Union flag as he walks in a park near the Palace of Westminster, after he received the Union Jack Medal for his efforts and cooperation with the British during the second World War, and especially at Vemork in Norway- 70 years ago, in London, Thursday, April 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Norwegian War Hero Who Blew Up Nazi Plant Dies At 99
Mueller Team Hunting Down Contact Between Trump Associates, WikiLeaks
attends CNN's Jake Tapper in conversation with Bernie Sanders during SXSW at Austin Convention Center on March 9, 2018 in Austin, Texas.
Saudis Tried To Court CNN’s Tapper, Fox News’ Baier With Super Bowl Tickets, Flights
Trump Claims, Baselessly, That ‘Criminals,’ ‘Unknown Middle Easterners’ Part of Caravan

By
October 22, 2018 8:52 am

President Donald Trump started out his Monday morning by claiming, without providing any evidence, that “criminals” and “unknown Middle Easterners” are marching in the caravan with immigrants from Honduras.

He also spelled “emergency” creatively.

