Trump Claims, Baselessly, That ‘Criminals,’ ‘Unknown Middle Easterners’ Part of Caravan

President Donald Trump started out his Monday morning by claiming, without providing any evidence, that “criminals” and “unknown Middle Easterners” are marching in the caravan with immigrants from Honduras.
He also spelled “emergency” creatively.
Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018