Trump Cites Harvard Prof Dershowitz To Complain About Mueller Again

President Donald Trump on Wednesday quoted comments from a Democratic Harvard professor on Twitter to complain about special counsel Robert Mueller, again.

Citing law professor, and former Hillary Clinton supporter, Alan Dershowitz’s comments during an interview on Fox News, Trump reiterated his frustration with Mueller and his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Special Council is told to find crimes, whether a crime exists or not. I was opposed to the selection of Mueller to be Special Council. I am still opposed to it. I think President Trump was right when he said there never should have been a Special Council appointed because….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

…there was no probable cause for believing that there was any crime, collusion or otherwise, or obstruction of justice!” So stated by Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Trump’s veiled pushback against the special counsel, follows tweets from the President over the weekend when he named Mueller for the first time in his attacks against the Russia investigation. The tweet raised fears among lawmakers that Trump was planning to fire the special counsel, a move that at least two Republicans have claimed would be an impeachable offense.

The White House has consistently pushed back on that message, saying this week that firing Mueller is not even under consideration.