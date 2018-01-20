New Trump Ad Calls Dems ‘Complicit’ In Murders By Undocumented Immigrants

So much for “The Art of the Deal.”

The Trump campaign on Saturday released a new campaign ad calling congressional Democrats “complicit” in all murders committed by undocumented immigrants. The spot seems unlikely to ease tensions on Capitol Hill as the Senate tries to negotiate a compromise on the fate of the 700,000 immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally as children in order to reopen the shuttered federal government.

“Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants,” a narrator says, as images of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) appear on the screen.

The 30-second ad blames Democrats for endorsing these acts of “pure evil” by refusing to allow President Donald Trump to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Congress was unable to secure a deal to fund the federal government before Friday’s midnight deadline, in large part because of disagreement over extending protection to the so-called Dreamers. Republicans are refusing to discuss the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program until Democrats agree to reopen the government, while Democrats say they need to secure protection for the Dreamers first.

Watch the full ad below.