NYT: Trump Called Cohen Friday While Their Lawyers Battled In Court

By | April 13, 2018 5:28 pm
President Donald Trump called his embattled personal lawyer Michael Cohen on Friday to “check in,” according to the New York Times.

Meanwhile, lawyers for both men were battling in a New York courtroom to prevent the prosecution from examining documents taken during the FBI’s Monday raid of Cohen’s offices and hotel room until they could review them first.

The Times reports that both men are unsure of which specific documents were taken during the raid, the scope of which seems much larger than initially reported. Agents reportedly had warrants for Cohen’s cellphone, laptop, email accounts, and safe deposit box as part of a long-term investigation.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood said Friday she wouldn’t make a decision on who will first examine the seized records until a hearing set for Monday.

