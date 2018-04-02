Trump Appeals NY Judge Ruling That Zervos Defamation Suit Can Proceed

President Donald Trump’s lawyers on Sunday sought to appeal a New York judge’s ruling last week that the defamation lawsuit against Trump filed by former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos can proceed.

New York Supreme Court Judge Jennifer G. Schecter ruled last month that Zervos’ lawsuit against the President can proceed. Trump had sought the case’s dismissal, arguing that a sitting President cannot face lawsuits in state court. Schecter disagreed with the argument from Trump’s lawyer, and allowed Zervos’ case to proceed.

Zervos filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in January 2017 over his denial of her accusation that he inappropriately groped and kissed her in 2007. Gloria Allred recently left Zervos’ legal team in the case but said that her departure had nothing to do with the merits of the lawsuit.