Latest
15 mins ago
2018 Sees Record Number Of Female Gubernatorial Candidates
47 mins ago
Trump Campaign Chief: WH Should Pull Acosta Credentials For Yelling At POTUS
Rep. Elizabeth Esty (CT 5th District), speaks at a forum to examine evidence-based violence prevention and school safety measures. The forum was held on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
1 hour ago
Dem Rep. Esty Won’t Run For Reelection After Office Domestic Violence Debacle
livewire

Trump Appeals NY Judge Ruling That Zervos Defamation Suit Can Proceed

By | April 2, 2018 1:13 pm
AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s lawyers on Sunday sought to appeal a New York judge’s ruling last week that the defamation lawsuit against Trump filed by former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos can proceed.

New York Supreme Court Judge Jennifer G. Schecter ruled last month that Zervos’ lawsuit against the President can proceed. Trump had sought the case’s dismissal, arguing that a sitting President cannot face lawsuits in state court. Schecter disagreed with the argument from Trump’s lawyer, and allowed Zervos’ case to proceed.

Zervos filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in January 2017 over his denial of her accusation that he inappropriately groped and kissed her in 2007. Gloria Allred recently left Zervos’ legal team in the case but said that her departure had nothing to do with the merits of the lawsuit.

More Livewire
View All
Comments