Trump Lashes Out At NYT Over Report That He Mistreats Michael Cohen

By | April 21, 2018 10:17 am
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 3: (AFP-OUT) President Donald Trump speaks during a luncheon with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on April 3, 2018 at The White House in Washington, DC. The President answered questions from the media about illegal immigration from Mexico and relations with Russia. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
The New York Times hit a nerve with its Friday afternoon report that President Donald Trump does not treat his longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen very well.

Trump fired off a Saturday morning tweet storm blasting the New York Times report and one of its authors, Maggie Haberman. The President claimed that he has always treated Cohen well and predicted that Cohen will not cooperate with investigators for their probe into his business dealings, as the Times report suggested.

Trump also appeared to diss former aide Sam Nunberg, who was quoted in the New York Times story, by calling him “a drunk/drugged up loser.”

Trump originally misspelled Haberman’s name in the tweet, but he deleted and retweeted his rant with the correct spelling of her name.

