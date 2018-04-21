Trump Lashes Out At NYT Over Report That He Mistreats Michael Cohen

The New York Times hit a nerve with its Friday afternoon report that President Donald Trump does not treat his longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen very well.

Trump fired off a Saturday morning tweet storm blasting the New York Times report and one of its authors, Maggie Haberman. The President claimed that he has always treated Cohen well and predicted that Cohen will not cooperate with investigators for their probe into his business dealings, as the Times report suggested.

Trump also appeared to diss former aide Sam Nunberg, who was quoted in the New York Times story, by calling him “a drunk/drugged up loser.”

The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will “flip.” They use…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

….non-existent “sources” and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family. Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

….it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

Trump originally misspelled Haberman’s name in the tweet, but he deleted and retweeted his rant with the correct spelling of her name.