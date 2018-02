President Donald Trump will speak at 11 a.m. EST Thursday to address the school shooting in Parkland, Florida Wednesday that left 17 people dead, according to the White House.

Trump expressed his condolences to the victims’ families via Twitter Wednesday afternoon. He followed up with another tweet Thursday morning saying there were “many signs” that the alleged shooter “mentally disturbed” and calling on “neighbors and classmates” to report “such instances to authorities.”

Watch live below: