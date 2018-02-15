Latest
After FL Shooting Trump Tells Students, Neighbors To Report Disturbing Behavior

U.S. President Donald J. Trump hosts a law enforcement roundtable on MS-13 at The White House in Washington, DC, February 06, 2018. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Polaris
Hours after President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida Wednesday, he tweeted saying there were “many signs” that the shooter was mentally disturbed and tasked “neighbors and classmates” with reporting “such instances to authorities.”

Just hours before the President offered his condolences to the victims.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” he tweeted, adding that he is working with the governor and local law enforcement on the “terrible” attack.

With 17 people dead, the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has been labeled the deadliest school shooting since the attack at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut five years ago. There have been 18 school shootings so far in 2018, eight of which have resulted in injury or death.

Police identified the suspect in Florida as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the high school who police say has a “very, very disturbing” online presence.

