Top Ivanka Ally Leaves White House, Signals Giving Up On Paid Family Leave

Maggie Cordish, one of Ivanka Trump’s closest allies and a lead staffer on paid family leave, is quitting, according to a Thursday Politico report. There are no plans to replace the staffer.

The two women have been good friends since college, and President Donald Trump is close with Cordish’s father.

Along with a loss of support for Ivanka Trump, Cordish’s departure also signals that the White House is largely giving up on its paid family leave push.

Though a White House spokesperson denied that implication to Politico, Republicans have been unsuccessful in moving paid family leave legislation forward.

Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Mike Lee (R-UT) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) have reportedly been working on legislation that would allow people to borrow from their social security to fund paid family leave, but the idea is strongly opposed by Democrats and even some Republicans.