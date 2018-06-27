Latest
Jeffrey Toobin: ‘No Doubt’ Abortion Will Be Illegal In Many States In 18 Months

By | June 27, 2018 3:34 pm

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin laid a prediction on the table shortly after Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, estimating that with President Donald Trump’s replacement pick, abortion will be illegal in much of the country in a year and a half.

“You are going to see 20 states pass laws banning abortion outright … because they know there are now going to be five votes on the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, and abortion will be illegal in a significant part of the United States in 18 months,” he said Wednesday on CNN. “There is just no doubt about that. And that’s why these seats matter so much.”

