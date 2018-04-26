Latest
on March 1, 2018 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Ex-Con Coal Baron Running for WV Senate Calls NYT ‘Communist Propaganda’
on April 18, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump: ‘I May Change My Mind’ About Personal Involvement In Investigation
Trump: Comey Lied In ‘Phony Memos,’ ‘Of Course’ I Stayed Overnight In Moscow
After Jackson Withdraws, Tester Thanks Those ‘Who Bravely Spoke Out’

By | April 26, 2018 10:21 am
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: speaks during a news conference to discuss opposition to H.R. 1599 on August 5, 2015 in Washington, DC.
Kris Connor/Getty Images North America

The ranking Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, who was reviewing allegations against Ronny Jackson, President Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, thanked the “service members who bravely spoke out” shortly after Jackson withdrew his nomination Thursday morning.

“It is my Constitutional responsibility to make sure the veterans of this nation get a strong, thoroughly vetted leader who will fight for them,” Sen. John Tester (D-MT) said in a statement Thursday. “The next secretary must have a commitment to reform a strained health care system and a willingness to stand up to special interests who want to privatize the VA. My sleeves are rolled up and ready to work with Chairman (Johnny) Isakson (R-GA) to vet and confirm a Secretary who is fit to run the VA.”

In the statement, Tester also said he is urging Congress to “continue its investigation into the White House Medical Unit.”

Jackson announced his withdraw on Thursday morning, after facing multiple allegations this week that he created a hostile work environment, had issues with “excessive drinking” on the job and  overprescribed medication. Jackson has denied all the allegations, but said he would withdraw to avoid being a “distraction.”

Tester and Isakson announced Tuesday they were postponing Jackson’s confirmation hearing while they looked into allegations that were surfaced by at least 20 current and former military personnel, Tester said.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Journalist Ronan Farrow attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Ep. #10: Ronan Farrow Chronicles the Decline of American Diplomacy
