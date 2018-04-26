Cornyn: Surprised At How ‘Emboldened’ Tester Was In VA Nominee Investigation

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) was reportedly taken aback that Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) so aggressively pursued allegations against President Donald Trump’s veterans affairs secretary nominee Ronny Jackson, given that Tester faces reelection this year in a state that the President won by over 20 points in 2016.

“I’m frankly a little surprised at how emboldened he has felt,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) told the Washington Post. “He apparently isn’t too worried about the election.”

Trump attacked Tester Thursday morning for his role in the investigation, predicting a personal cost down the line. “For Jon Tester to start bringing up stuff like ‘candy man’ and the kind of things he was saying, well you know, that are statements that are made up,” Trump said on Fox and Friends. “I think Jon Tester has a big price to pay in Montana. I don’t think people in Montana — the admiral is the kind of person that they respect and admire. And they don’t like seeing what’s happened to him.”

Jackson withdrew his nomination Thursday morning after Tester’s office published a summary of the mounting allegations against him.