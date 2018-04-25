Dems Release Claims That Jackson Drank On Job, Totaled Government Car

A summary of unverified allegations against Veterans Affairs nominee Ronny Jackson obtained by TPM claims Jackson wrote his own prescriptions and drunkenly totaled a government car at a Secret Service going-away party.

The allegations, compiled from 23 colleagues and former colleagues, were released by Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT). They’re broken into three categories: prescribing practices, hostile work environment, and drunkenness.

According to the allegations, Jackson gave out large quantities of medications without requiring the recipient to fill out questionnaires or provide any medical history. The practice allegedly once threw White House Medical Unit staff into a panic, when they realized that a large quantity of Percocet was missing without any documentation. It was later discovered that Jackson had given the heavy-duty painkillers to a staffer in the White House Military Office.

In the workplace, Jackson was reportedly an abusive and explosive boss, prone to ingratiate himself with his superiors while mistreating his underlings. The writers of the allegations described him as “volatile,” “despicable,” and “vindictive,” with a penchant for “screaming fits.”

The allegations also paint Jackson as frequently drunk on the job, imbibing while on call and responsible for tending to the President at a moment’s notice. He was allegedly unconscious from excessive drinking when called for on at least one occasion.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Jackson denied the allegation about wrecking the car, adding that he intends to stay in the confirmation process. “I have no idea where that is coming from,” Jackson said, according to CNN. “I have not wrecked a car. I can tell you that.”

Originally scheduled to appear before Congress on Wednesday, Jackson has had his hearing postponed indefinitely to give congressional leaders more time to investigate the allegations.

Read the full summary below:

