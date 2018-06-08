Trump: ‘If We’re Unable To Make A Deal, We’ll Terminate NAFTA’

On his way out of the White House to attend the G-7 Summit in Canada, President Donald Trump told reporters that ending NAFTA is an option on the table.

“Now, if we’re unable to make a deal, we’ll terminate NAFTA,” Trump said. “We’ll have a better deal. If we’re unable to make a deal, we will be better off.”

“Right now, we are not going to live with the deals the way they are,” he continued. “European Union treats us very unfairly. Canada, very unfairly. Mexico, very unfairly. With that being said, I think we’ll probably very easily make a deal.”

