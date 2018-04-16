Stormy Daniels Outside Court: Cohen ‘Has Acted Like He Is Above The Law’

Porn actress Stormy Daniels had harsh words for President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, on Monday, saying that the lawyer has acted like he is “above the law.”

“For years, Mr. Cohen has acted like he is above the law,” Clifford told reporters outside a Manhattan courthouse. “He has considered himself and openly referred to himself as Mr. Trump’s fixer. He has played by a different set of rules, or shall we say no rules at all.”

Daniels attended the hearing Monday at which Cohen disclosed recent clients of his — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — in an effort to assert attorney-client privilege over documents seized by investigators during raids last week. His request for a temporary restraining order was denied Monday.

Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 as part of a hush agreement in 2016 over an alleged affair she had with Trump.

“He has never thought that the little man, or, especially women, even more, women like me, mattered,” Daniels continued. “That ends now. My attorney and I are committed to making sure that everyone find out the truth and the facts of what happened. And I give my word that we will not rest until that happens. Thank you very much.”