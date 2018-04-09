Latest
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Cohen is schedule to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
1 hour ago
What To Make Of The FBI’s ‘Extraordinary’ Raid Of Michael Cohen
3 hours ago
After FBI Raids Cohen’s Office, Trump Calls Probe ‘An Attack On Our Country’
4 hours ago
OK Teacher Strike Extends To Seventh Straight Day With No End Determined
livewire

Stormy Daniels Renews Motion To Depose Trump, Michael Cohen

By | April 9, 2018 8:32 am
Adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared at a news conference to tout the success of Restricted to Adults (RTA) website and other efforts by the adult film industry to protect children from inappropriate material held at the National Press Club, May 29, 2008.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, renewed the motion to depose Trump and his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen.

The filing states that Daniels would like to depose both Trump and Cohen for no more than two hours and seeks the production of documents from Trump and Cohen about the hush agreement Daniels signed barring her from talking about her alleged affair with Trump. Daniels is seeking to be released from the agreement through the lawsuit and argues that the agreement is invalid because Trump never signed it.

Avenatti initially filed the motion to depose Trump and Cohen late last month, but the judge ruled that the motion was premature. Now that Trump and Cohen have formally pushed for the lawsuit to be settled in private arbitration, Avenatti has resubmitted his motion to request depositions and document production.

Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 shortly before the election as part of her agreement not to talk about her alleged relationship with Trump. Cohen has insisted that he made the payment on his own, and Trump said last week that he was unaware of the payment. Avenatti likely wants more information on Trump’s knowledge of the agreement and payment from the depositions and document production.

 

More Livewire
View All
Comments