Former Aide To Roger Stone Subpoenaed By Mueller Team

A former aide who worked for Roger Stone during the 2016 campaign has been subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators, the New York Times reported Thursday.

The aide is Andrew Miller, a libertarian who helped arrange media interviews for Stone during the campaign, according to the Times and Stone press releases with Miller listed as the media contact.

A lawyer named Paul Kamenar filed a motion on Thursday on behalf of a client subpoenaed by Mueller arguing the special counsel’s appointment was “unconstitutional, according to the Times. The motion did not name Miller.

Stone has become a focus of Mueller’s probe in recent weeks after it was revealed that he met with a Russian national during the campaign who asked for money in exchange for dirt on Hillary Clinton.

The Washington Post was first to report on the meeting between Stone and the Russian, Henry Greenberg. Stone has argued that he didn’t tell congressional investigators about his meeting with Greenberg because he didn’t remember it.

“2016 was a pretty busy year,” Stone recently told ABC News. “I don’t think a failure of memory constitutes a perjury.”

Miller did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.