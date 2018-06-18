Roger Stone On Revelations He Met With Russian: ‘I Just Didn’t Remember’

Roger Stone, a longtime confidante to President Donald Trump, told ABC News Sunday that he failed to tell congressional investigators about his meeting with a Russian official during the 2016 campaign because “I just didn’t remember.”

“2016 was a pretty busy year,” Stone told ABC. “I don’t think a failure of memory constitutes a perjury.”

Stone said he “never discussed” his meeting with Henry Greenberg — who asked Stone for $2 million in exchange for damaging information on Hillary Clinton — with Trump or anyone in the campaign, despite having exchanged texts with Trump communications staffer Michael Caputo about the meeting.

“I flatly rejected this proposal as ludicrous and frankly forgot about it,” he told ABC.

The Washington Post was first to report on Sunday about the meeting between Stone and Greenberg. Both Caputo and Stone’s attorneys have sent letters to the House Intelligence Committee asking to correct their clients’ testimony in response to questions about whether they were offered damaging information about Clinton.