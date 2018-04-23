Latest
Special Election Likely Will Be Held To Fill Rep. Blake Farenthold’s Seat

By | April 23, 2018 12:32 pm
Bill Clark/CQPHO

There will likely be a special election to fill the seat left by former Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) after the governor reportedly got the attorney general’s support Monday to hold the election as soon as possible to facilitate recovery efforts for a district still on its knees from Hurricane Harvey.

According to the Texas Tribune, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote an opinion stating that courts will likely comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) request to hold the election before November 6 under a state law that allows the governor to override election rules if they interfere with emergency relief.

Farenthold abruptly resigned in early April after being mired in scandal about a taxpayer-funded settlement and general outcry resulting from his habitual sexual harassment, verbal abuse and rage in the workplace.

