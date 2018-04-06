Latest
Scott Pruitt, EPA Administrator, spoke after President Trump made the statement that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May)
Pruitt Meets With Trump In Fight To Keep Job Amid Mounting Ethics Scrutiny
Report: Co-Owner Of 666 Fifth Ave. To Sell To Kushner Cos.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 2: Oklahoma teachers rally at the state capitol in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 2, 2018. Thousands of teachers and supporters are scheduled to rally Monday at the state Capitol as Oklahoma becomes the latest state to be plagued by teacher strife. Teachers are walking off the job after a $6,100 pay raise was rushed through the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Mary Fallin. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
OK Teachers Union Says That Approved $40M School Funding Won’t End Strike
Rep. Blake Farenthold Resigns From Congress In Wake Of Scandal

By | April 6, 2018 4:51 pm
Bill Clark/CQPHO

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) abruptly resigned Friday afternoon, listing his legislative accomplishments and saying that he knows “in his heart that it is time to move along.”

Back in December, Farenthold decided not to run for reelection when his term would have been up in January 2019 following a series of damning allegations regarding his discrimination and rage in the workplace.

Shortly after the news broke that he had paid $84,000 in taxpayers’ money to settle a claim with former staffer Lauren Greene when she charged him with sexual harassment and gender discrimination, the House Ethics Committee opened up an investigation prompted by a different former staffer’s complaint of widespread verbal abuse and sexual harassment in the office.

Farenthold vowed to pay back the misused money, but still has not done so. National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers released a statement calling for the repayment after Farenthold’s resignation.

“I hope Blake is true to his word and pays back the $84,000 of taxpayer money he used as a settlement,” Stivers wrote. “As I have said repeatedly, Congress must hold ourselves to a higher standard and regain the trust of the American people.”

