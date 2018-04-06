Rep. Blake Farenthold Resigns From Congress In Wake Of Scandal

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) abruptly resigned Friday afternoon, listing his legislative accomplishments and saying that he knows “in his heart that it is time to move along.”

Back in December, Farenthold decided not to run for reelection when his term would have been up in January 2019 following a series of damning allegations regarding his discrimination and rage in the workplace.

Shortly after the news broke that he had paid $84,000 in taxpayers’ money to settle a claim with former staffer Lauren Greene when she charged him with sexual harassment and gender discrimination, the House Ethics Committee opened up an investigation prompted by a different former staffer’s complaint of widespread verbal abuse and sexual harassment in the office.

Farenthold vowed to pay back the misused money, but still has not done so. National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers released a statement calling for the repayment after Farenthold’s resignation.

“I hope Blake is true to his word and pays back the $84,000 of taxpayer money he used as a settlement,” Stivers wrote. “As I have said repeatedly, Congress must hold ourselves to a higher standard and regain the trust of the American people.”