Sessions Sheepishly Tries To Clean Up ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant Controversy

Attorney General Jeff Sessions attempted to douse the fire he came under earlier this week for echoing “lock her up” chants at a high school conservative student leadership summit during a press conference in Boston Thursday.

When pressed about cheerily joining in on the anti-Hillary Clinton chants that were a staple during then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign, Sessions sheepishly admitted that he couldn’t help but go along with the “enthusiastic” high school students who “spontaneously” broke into the chant.

“I perhaps should’ve taken a moment to advise them on the fact that people – the things I mentioned today – are presumed innocent until cases are made,” Sessions said. “So it was a great event to be with those kids and that would be my answer.”