Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) and fellow House Republican leaders hold a news conference following their weekly caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Sessions Sheepishly Tries To Clean Up ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant Controversy

By | July 26, 2018 12:10 pm
on April 25, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

Attorney General Jeff Sessions attempted to douse the fire he came under earlier this week for echoing “lock her up” chants at a high school conservative student leadership summit during a press conference in Boston Thursday.

When pressed about cheerily joining in on the anti-Hillary Clinton chants that were a staple during then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign, Sessions sheepishly admitted that he couldn’t help but go along with the “enthusiastic” high school students who “spontaneously” broke into the chant.

“I perhaps should’ve taken a moment to advise them on the fact that people – the things I mentioned today – are presumed innocent until cases are made,” Sessions said. “So it was a great event to be with those kids and that would be my answer.”

