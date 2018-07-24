Sessions Laughs, Repeats ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant While Addressing High Schoolers

While speaking at a high school conservative student leadership summit held at George Washington University on Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions joined in as a group of students started to chant “lock her up!” while lamenting the behavior of “snowflakes.”

“Lock her up,” he said, followed by a laugh. “I heard that a long time over the last campaign.”

“Rather than molding a generation of mature and well-informed adults, some schools are doing everything they can to create a generation of sanctimonious, sensitive, supercilious snowflakes. We’re not gonna have it,” he said, continuing on with his speech.

The calls to imprison Hillary Clinton were a staple of President Donald Trump’s campaign. As one of the earliest Trump-loyalists, it’s not the first time Sessions has joined in on calls to jail Trump’s former political opponent.

But, Sessions is now the attorney general of the United States.

And it’s not 2016 anymore.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice and the Turning Points USA high school conference did not immediately return TPM’s request for comment.