Sessions Told White House Firing Rosenstein Could Prompt Him To Resign

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told White House Counsel Don McGahn last weekend that he would consider resigning if President Donald Trump fires Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the Washington Post reported Friday evening, citing sources familiar with the conversation.

Sessions’ call with McGahn came at the height of Trump’s rage over the FBI raid on his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen. Sessions called McGahn not to threaten his resignation, but to inquire about a meeting between Trump and Rosenstein, according to the Washington Post. Sessions was relieved that the meeting was not contentious and said that Trump firing Rosenstein would force him to consider leaving as well, per the Washington Post.

Rosenstein reportedly told Trump in that meeting that he was not the target of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe or the Cohen investigation, prompting Trump’s anger with Rosenstein to cool off.

Read the Washington Post’s full report here.