Schiff: Trump Declassifying DOJ Materials ‘A Clear Abuse Of Power’

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee called President Trump’s move to declassify Justice Department materials related to the Russia investigation “a clear abuse of power” that risks exposing U.S. intelligence-gathering strategies.

“With respect to some of these materials, I have been previously informed by the FBI and Justice Department that they would consider their release a red line that must not be crossed as they may compromise sources and methods,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said in a Monday night statement, chastising Trump for directly intervening in an ongoing federal law enforcement probe.

“This is evidently of no consequence to a President who cares about nothing about the country and everything about his narrow self-interest,” Schiff continued.

The White House announced Monday that Trump asked the Justice Department to immediately declassify documents pertaining to the FBI’s application to surveil former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, as well as all texts on the Russia probe sent by former top government officials.

The targeted officials include figures Trump has spent months attacking, like fired FBI Director James Comey and former Justice Department lawyer Bruce Ohr.