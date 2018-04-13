Sanders: Comey’s Book Belongs In The ‘Bargain Bin Of The Fiction Section’

At Friday’s White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answered the first of many questions concerning former FBI Director James Comey and his new memoir with a prepared response lambasting him.

“The American people see right through the blatant lies of a self-admitted leaker,” she said. “This is nothing more than a poorly executed PR stunt by Comey to desperately rehabilitate his tattered reputation and enrich his own bank account by peddling a book that belongs in the bargain bin of the fiction section.

“Instead of being remembered as a dedicated servant in the pursuit of justice like so many of his other colleagues at the FBI, Comey will be forever known as a disgraced partisan hack that broke his sacred trust with the President of the United States, the dedicated agents of the FBI, and the American people he vowed to faithfully serve,” she continued. “One of the President’s greatest achievements will go down as firing Director James Comey.”

This week, news broke that the Republican National Committee has prepared a battle plan to mitigate the damage they fear will be done by Comey’s memoir, due to be released on Tuesday, and his accompanying press tour. The counterattack includes a website, an ad campaign, and an organized effort to send Trump supporters out to different television programs to counter Comey’s comments.

