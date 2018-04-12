RNC Launches Effort To Discredit ‘Lyin’ Comey’ Ahead Of Blockbuster Memoir

Ahead of the media blitz sure to accompany the release of former FBI Director James Comey’s new memoir, the Republican National Committee is preparing a response, complete with a website and talking points, in an attempt to discredit Comey and his book.

The website, lyincomey.com, is strewn with quotes from prominent Democrats bashing Comey after his July 5, 2016 statement on the FBI’s investigation into then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails, punctuated by black and white photos of the former FBI director looking shifty.

“Comey is a liar and a leaker and his misconduct led both Republicans and Democrats to call for his firing,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to CNN.

According to the Washington Post, the website is just one prong of the RNC’s attack plan, which also involves a “war room” to respond to Comey’s TV appearances, an ad campaign, and an organized movement to send out Trump spokespeople to rebut Comey’s statements on different shows.

The White House has signed off on the RNC’s plan to attack the former Republican, CNN reports. It’s a sign of the intense anxiety administration officials feel about Comey’s press tour, and about President Donald Trump’s possible reaction to it.

The memoir is likely to paint an unflattering portrait of Trump and his interactions with Comey, who he fired nearly a year ago. Comey was heading the investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, an investigation with which Trump was becoming increasingly frustrated, reportedly describing it as a “cloud” hanging over his presidency. The dismissal led Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint Special Counsel Robert Mueller to oversee the probe.

Comey’s book, “A Higher Loyalty,” is slated to be released on Tuesday; Comey will begin his press tour with an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Sunday evening.