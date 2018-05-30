White House Is Still Concerned About ‘Spygate’ Despite Gowdy Dismissal

It seems House Oversight Committee Chair Trey Gowdy’s (R-SC) statement Tuesday that the FBI acted appropriately by having an informant meet with officials on the Trump campaign will not dissuade President Donald Trump from pushing his “Spygate” conspiracy theory.

During the White House press briefing Wednesday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders indicated that Trump would not retract his accusation that the FBI spied on his campaign.

“Clearly there’s still cause for concern that needs to be looked at. The deputy director of the FBI was actually fired for misconduct. The President’s concerned about the matter, and we’re going to continue to follow the issue,” Sanders told reporters when asked if Trump would retract his claims.

When asked specifically if Gowdy’s assessment had any impact on Trump’s views, Sanders repeated that Trump is concerned.

“There are a number of things that have been reported on, that show, I think, not just for the President, but a number of Americans, a large cause for concern. And we’d like to see this fully looked into,” she said.

Asked later in the briefing if Trump is still concerned that the FBI embedded a spy in his presidential campaign, Sanders said, “The President still has concerns about whether or not the FBI acted inappropriately having people in his campaign. ”

Sanders declined to “get into those details” when asked who specifically Sanders was referring to with the phrase “in the campaign.”

Trump in recent weeks has latched onto the revelation that an FBI informant met with several officials on his campaign, spinning the news into a conspiracy theory that the FBI spied on his campaign.

Following a briefing with Justice Department officials about the informant, Gowdy said that he believes the FBI did not do anything inappropriate by deploying the informant.

“I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got and that it has nothing to do with Trump,” Gowdy said on Fox News Tuesday.