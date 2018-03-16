Sanders On Stormy Daniels Threats: WH Concerned About Safety Of ‘Any Person’

Asked about claims that porn actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, was physically threatened in order to keep quiet about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee on Friday said that the White House does not condone any threats.

“Obviously we take the safety and security of any person seriously, certainly would condemn anyone threatening any individual,” Sanders said.

She would not address alleged threats made to Clifford, however, and referred reporters to Trump’s outside legal counsel.

“I have no knowledge of that situation,” she said, adding that she hasn’t spoken to Trump about the matter.

Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told MSNBC Friday morning that Clifford was “physically threatened” to remain silent about her alleged affair with Trump. He later told TPM’s “Josh Marshall Podcast” that he and Clifford both fear for their “physical safety.”