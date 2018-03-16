Latest
TAS22: MOSCOW, RUSSIA. DECEMBER 19. Former first deputy director general of Aeroflot-Russian Airlines, Nikolai Glushkov (in pic), who was arrested on December 7 on the charge of major group fraud, seen on his way to the trial. After hearings Moscow's Lefortovo municipal court found valid the arrest of the former director, one of the main figures of the Aeroflot case, and didn't change its sanctions. Glushkov's keeping in custody is to be continued. (Photo by Nikolai Glushkov / ITAR-TASS) ----- ÒÀÑ 41. Ðîññèÿ. Ìîñêâà, 19 äåêàáðÿ. Ñåãîäíÿ Ëåôîðòîâñêèé ìåæìóíèöèïàëüíûé ñóä Ìîñêâû ïðèçíàë îáîñíîâàííûìè àðåñò áûâøåãî ïåðâîãî çàìåñòèòåëÿ ãåíäèðåêòîðà àâèàêîìïàíèè "Àýðîôëîò" Íèêîëàÿ Ãëóøêîâà - îäíîãî èç ôèãóðàíòîâ ïî òàê íàçûâàåìîìó "äåëó "Àýðîôëîòà", à òàêæå èçáðàííóþ â îòíîøåíèè íåãî ìåðó ïðåñå÷åíèÿ. Ìåðà ïðåñå÷åíèÿ - ñîäåðæàíèå ïîä ñòðàæåé îñòàâëåíà áåç èçìåíåíèÿ. Íà ñíèìêå: Íèêîëàé Ãëóøêîâ íàïðàâëÿåòñÿ â çàë ñóäà. Ôîòî Ðîìàíà Äåíèñîâà (ÈÒÀÐ-ÒÀÑÑ)
6 mins ago
Putin Critic Nikolai Glushkov Found Strangled To Death In London
HFM for PM story**In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 image provided by by Zach D. Roberts, Deandre Harris, bottom is assaulted in a parking garage beside the Charlottesville police station after a white nationalist rally was disbursed by police, in Charlottesville, Va. (Zach D. Roberts via AP)
11 mins ago
Black Man Attacked In C-ville Found Not Guilty Of Assaulting White Supremacist
on January 16, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
32 mins ago
Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Tells TPM: We Both Fear For Our ‘Physical Safety’
livewire

Sanders On Stormy Daniels Threats: WH Concerned About Safety Of ‘Any Person’

By | March 16, 2018 2:56 pm
AFP/Getty Images

Asked about claims that porn actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, was physically threatened in order to keep quiet about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee on Friday said that the White House does not condone any threats.

“Obviously we take the safety and security of any person seriously, certainly would condemn anyone threatening any individual,” Sanders said.

She would not address alleged threats made to Clifford, however, and referred reporters to Trump’s outside legal counsel.

“I have no knowledge of that situation,” she said, adding that she hasn’t spoken to Trump about the matter.

Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told MSNBC Friday morning that Clifford was “physically threatened” to remain silent about her alleged affair with Trump. He later told TPM’s “Josh Marshall Podcast” that he and Clifford both fear for their “physical safety.”

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Extra! Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Talks “Trump Surrogates” Threatening His Client and More
More Livewire
View All
Comments