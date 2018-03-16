Stormy Daniels Lawyer: She Was ‘Physically Threatened’ To Stay Silent

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will share proof that she was “physically threatened to stay silent” about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump in an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” reportedly set to air March 25, her attorney said Friday.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told CNN and MSNBC Friday morning that it was a “fact” that his client was physically threatened to keep quiet. He said he was “confident” that viewers would come away from the interview believing that Daniels’ side of the story is credible.

“I’m not alleging anything. I’m stating a fact,” Avenatti told CNN Friday. “And the fact is that my client was physically threatened to stay silent about what she knew about Donald Trump. … The American people are going to weigh her veracity and whether she can be trusted, whether she appears to be credible and whether it happened or not, and they’re going to learn the details surrounding that. We’re going to let them judge for themselves whether she’s being honest.”

CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked if that meant she had “proof” that would reveal how she was threatened and by whom.

“What I’m saying is she’s going to be able to provide very specific details about what happened here,” Avenatti said.

“Including who made the threat?” Cuomo asked.

“I’m confident that the American people, after this interview, are going to come away and have little to no doubt that this woman is credible, she’s telling the truth, and she knows what she’s talking about,” he said.

Re: the allegation that Stormy Daniels was physically threatened, @MichaelAvenatti says she can provide "very specific details." He adds: "When people tune in" for the @60Minutes interview, "I think they're going to learn what happened." pic.twitter.com/DKIaZKVcj6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 16, 2018

Daniels allegedly had a sexual affair with Trump in 2006 and was pressured into signing a non-disclosure agreement just before the 2016 election. Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000, reportedly meant to keep her silent about the affair. Daniel sued Trump last week, arguing the agreement is null because Trump never signed the NDA.

The White House has denied all the allegations of the affair and has claimed Trump did not have any knowledge of the payments his personal attorney made to Daniels in 2016.