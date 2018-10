White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blatantly lied at Monday’s press briefing about one of her boss’ biggest fixations: the 2016 election results.

Sanders said that President Donald Trump won the votes of an “overwhelming majority of 63 million Americans” in 2016. In reality, Hillary Clinton won 65.8 million votes to Trump’s 63 million, winning the popular vote by about 2.8 million ballots.

