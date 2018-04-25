Sanders Cuts Off CNN Reporter’s Questions On VA Nom: ‘I’m Finished’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders grew agitated with CNN’s Jim Acosta on Wednesday as he peppered her with questions about embattled Veterans Affairs nominee Dr. Ronny Jackson.

Acosta began his line of questioning by asking about President Donald Trump’s comment Tuesday that there’s an “experience problem” with Jackson as he faces Senate confirmation. Acosta asked Sanders if it was fair to say Jackson lacks the proper experience to run the VA.

“That’s not what the President said. I think you’re taking some of his words out of context. I know you don’t appreciate when people take your words out of context. I’d appreciate it if you not do that to the President,” Sanders replied. “He said that had been one of the questions people had posed about him.”

The CNN reporter later asked if the Trump administration is a champion of the free press, referencing Sanders comment that context is important.

“We support a free press but we also for a fair press,” Sanders told Acosta.

When Acosta jumped in to ask if Trump has a responsibility to provide proper context, Sanders ignored the question and lamented that reporters ask questions “in a tone that’s completely unnecessary, unneeded, and frankly doesn’t help further the conversation or help the American people get any more information in a better way.”

“I’m going to move on,” Sanders then said.

Acosta tried to ask a question once more, but Sanders cut him off.

“Jim, I’m finished here.”