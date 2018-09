San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz responded Tuesday to the President’s claim that the federal response to the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Maria on the island was a “success.” Cruz, a vocal critic of the response, also gave an interview with Newsweek that was published Tuesday.

Success? Federal response according to Trump in Puerto Rico a success? If he thinks the death of 3,000 people os a success God help us all. — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) September 11, 2018