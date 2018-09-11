Latest
Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to a couple thousand supporters in Louisville, Ky., on Tuesday March 1, 2016. (Mark Cornelison/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS)
13 mins ago
Appeals Court Dismisses Riot Incitement Lawsuit Against Trump
29 mins ago
Authorities Can Now Deny Visa And Green Card Applications Without Giving Applicants A Chance To Fix Errors
1 hour ago
McConnell: Republicans Face ‘Storm’ In 2018
livewire

Despite 2,975 Dead, Trump Gushes Over Puerto Rico Hurricane Response ‘Success’

By
September 11, 2018 4:12 pm

Despite the deaths of nearly 3,000 people as a result of Hurricane Maria — and the federal government’s oft-criticized response to the storm — President Donald Trump on Tuesday called that response an “incredible unsung success.”

Ep. #37: The Most Disturbing Thing In A 50-Year Intelligence Career
More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: