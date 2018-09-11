Despite 2,975 Dead, Trump Gushes Over Puerto Rico Hurricane Response ‘Success’

Despite the deaths of nearly 3,000 people as a result of Hurricane Maria — and the federal government’s oft-criticized response to the storm — President Donald Trump on Tuesday called that response an “incredible unsung success.”

"I actually think it was one of the best jobs," President Trump says of his administration's hurricane response in Puerto Rico, calling it an "incredible unsung success."

Last month, Puerto Rico increased its Hurricane Maria death toll estimate to 2,975. https://t.co/iWbOl0dIUt pic.twitter.com/LFFGdFyxMl

