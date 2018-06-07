Paul Ryan: ‘Let’s Make This Clear —There Is No Collusion’

During a press conference on Republicans’ ongoing immigration debate, House Speaker Paul Ryan briefly mentioned the Trump-Russia probe, insisting that there is no evidence of collusion.

“In all of this, in any of this, there’s been no evidence that there’s any collusion between the Trump campaign and the President and Russia,” he said. “Let’s just make that clear — there is no collusion.

“This is Russia and what they did and making sure they don’t do it again and about us, Congress, the elected representative branch of government, conducting very legitimate oversight over the appointed executive branch of government, and we expect them to comply with all of our oversight requests because that is how good government works,” he added.

Ryan is again singing President Donald Trump’s tune after a rare break with the President Wednesday when he cast doubt on Trump’s “spygate” conspiracy by asserting that the FBI had legitimate grounds for sending an informant to converse with Trump campaign aides.