Russia’s MFA Retweets Trump Blaming Mueller Probe For Bad Relations: ‘We Agree’

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s official Twitter account retweeted President Donald Trump’s criticism of U.S.-Russia relations, blaming years of poor dialogue with Russia on his predecessors and the Russia probe.

“We agree,” the MFA Russia account said, retweeting Trump saying the U.S. relationship with Russia has “NEVER been worse” thanks to America’s “foolishness and stupidity,” as well as special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump’s summit with Putin falls on the heels of deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s announcement last week that the Department of Justice had indicted 12 Russian officials for hacking the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Trump was encouraged by Democrats and some Republicans to avoid meeting with Putin one-on-one over the indictment, but Trump pressed forward with his Monday meeting.