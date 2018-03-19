Rubio Says McCabe Should Have Been Allowed To Stay On Through Weekend

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Sunday criticized the Trump administration’s decision to fire Andrew McCabe from the FBI just days before he qualified for his full retirement benefits.

“I don’t like the way it happened. He should’ve been allowed to finish through the weekend,” Rubio said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” when asked about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to fire McCabe Friday night.

“That said, that there’s an inspector general report that’s due and work that’s being done, and after he had retired if that report would’ve indicated wrongdoing or something that was actionable, there’s things that could’ve been done after the fact,” the senator added. “But 48 hours to go before retirement, I would’ve certainly done it differently, given the fact there’s still this report out there that hasn’t come in.”

Several Republicans on Sunday criticized Sessions’ firing of McCabe, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called for the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing on McCabe’s firing.

Watch a clip of Rubio’s interview via NBC: