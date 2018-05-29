Latest
on March 1, 2013 in Phoenix, Arizona.
ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After Barr Sends Racist Tweet About Obama Staffer

By | May 29, 2018 1:52 pm
on March 27, 2018 in New York City.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images North America

Hours after Roseanne Barr issued a Twitter apology for making racist comments about an ex-Obama administration official, Valerie Jarrett, ABC announced Tuesday it was canceling her self-titled reboot show, “Roseanne.”

In a statement tweeted by ABC News, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey called the tweet “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

On Tuesday morning, Barr apologized for “making a bad joke about (Jarrett’s) politics and her looks,” after responding to a conspiracy-laden Twitter thread claiming Jarrett and the Obama administration spied on the French president.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr tweeted early Tuesday morning, a clear attack on Jarrett’s race as an African-American.

The relaunch of “Roseanne,” a sitcom originally aired in the 1980s about a working class family in Illinois, was met with high ratings and criticism. The reboot episodes have been primarily focused on the tension between Roseanne, a Trump supporter, and her family. The relaunch even earned a tweet from the President.

