ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After Barr Sends Racist Tweet About Obama Staffer

Hours after Roseanne Barr issued a Twitter apology for making racist comments about an ex-Obama administration official, Valerie Jarrett, ABC announced Tuesday it was canceling her self-titled reboot show, “Roseanne.”

In a statement tweeted by ABC News, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey called the tweet “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

ABC Entertainment cancels Roseanne Barr's show, calling her comment on Twitter "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values." https://t.co/2HJA1onFiw [Corrects link] pic.twitter.com/XEdNA8RLft — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2018

On Tuesday morning, Barr apologized for “making a bad joke about (Jarrett’s) politics and her looks,” after responding to a conspiracy-laden Twitter thread claiming Jarrett and the Obama administration spied on the French president.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr tweeted early Tuesday morning, a clear attack on Jarrett’s race as an African-American.

The relaunch of “Roseanne,” a sitcom originally aired in the 1980s about a working class family in Illinois, was met with high ratings and criticism. The reboot episodes have been primarily focused on the tension between Roseanne, a Trump supporter, and her family. The relaunch even earned a tweet from the President.