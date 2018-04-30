Ronny Jackson Will Not Return As Trump’s Personal Physician

Ronny Jackson, who withdrew as the nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday, will not return to his role as personal physician to President Donald Trump, according to several reports.

Politico was first to report the news on Sunday evening, and the Washington Post and New York Times later confirmed.

Jackson will return to the White House medical unit, but will not personally serve the President, according to Politico and the Washington Post. Sean Conley, who took over as Trump’s personal physician a month ago, will remain in that role.

Jackson withdrew as the VA nominee due to allegations that he drank on the job, irresponsibly handed out prescriptions for sleeping pills, and mistreated his employees. Both Jackson and Trump have insisted that the allegations are false, but Jackson bowed out anyway.

Since the allegations surfaced, Trump has attacked Sen. John Tester (D-MT), one of the lawmakers who publicized the accounts of Jackson’s behavior, and threatened to ruin Tester’s re-election chances at a rally Saturday night.