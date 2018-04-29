Latest
42 mins ago
Seoul: North Korea’s Kim Vows To Shut Nuke Test Site In May
58 mins ago
WATCH: Michelle Wolf’s Full Performance At White House Correspondents’ Dinner
16 hours ago
Over 60 Female NBC Employees Sign Letter Supporting Brokaw
livewire

Ratcheting Up Feud At Rally, Trump Says ‘I Know Things’ About Tester

By | April 29, 2018 10:06 am
on April 26, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson

President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened yet another political opponent, this time Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), with the possibility of damaging secret information.

“I know things about Tester that I could say, too, and if I said them, he’d never be elected again,” Trump said at a rally in Washington, Michigan.

It recalled the President’s ultimately empty threat that fired FBI Director James Comey “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

More than five weeks later, Trump admitted that no such tapes existed.

Trump has raged at Tester for several days over Ronny Jackson’s withdrawal of his nomination to become secretary of Veterans Affairs. The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, of which Tester is ranking member, had previously postponed Jackson’s confirmation hearings after allegations surfaced that Jackson drank on the job and fostered a hostile work environment.

Trump on Thursday said Tester would have a “price to pay” in Montana over his scrutiny of Jackson, and on Saturday called for Tester’s resignation.

The President on Saturday night called Jackson “a truly high-quality human being” and a “great American doctor.” 

Extra! This Congressman Has A Plan For How Dems Can Retake The House in 2018
More Livewire
View All
Comments