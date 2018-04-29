Ratcheting Up Feud At Rally, Trump Says ‘I Know Things’ About Tester

President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened yet another political opponent, this time Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), with the possibility of damaging secret information.

“I know things about Tester that I could say, too, and if I said them, he’d never be elected again,” Trump said at a rally in Washington, Michigan.

It recalled the President’s ultimately empty threat that fired FBI Director James Comey “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

More than five weeks later, Trump admitted that no such tapes existed.

Trump has raged at Tester for several days over Ronny Jackson’s withdrawal of his nomination to become secretary of Veterans Affairs. The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, of which Tester is ranking member, had previously postponed Jackson’s confirmation hearings after allegations surfaced that Jackson drank on the job and fostered a hostile work environment.

Trump on Thursday said Tester would have a “price to pay” in Montana over his scrutiny of Jackson, and on Saturday called for Tester’s resignation.

The President on Saturday night called Jackson “a truly high-quality human being” and a “great American doctor.”