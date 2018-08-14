Roger Stone Posts, Deletes Swastika-Filled Image Of Trump Crew

Trump confidante Roger Stone on Tuesday posted on Instagram, and then deleted, a photoshopped image prominently showing him and other Trump affiliates wearing swastikas.
The caption reads: “I love this — proud to be in this crew — but the only lies being told are by the liberal scumbags #maga #republican #infowars”
From left to right, the image shows Stone, House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA), White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Fox News host Sean Hannity.
Roger Stone found a way to simultaneously endorse Space Force and Nazis.
What a stupid time to be alive.
— Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) August 14, 2018
It appears that Roger Stone has deleted this photo of him and Trump as the "Space Force" wearing uniforms clearly emblazoned with swastikas.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 14, 2018