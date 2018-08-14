Latest
Roger Stone Posts, Deletes Swastika-Filled Image Of Trump Crew

By | August 14, 2018 1:13 pm
Screenshot/@rogerstonejr

Trump confidante Roger Stone on Tuesday posted on Instagram, and then deleted, a photoshopped image prominently showing him and other Trump affiliates wearing swastikas.

The caption reads: “I love this — proud to be in this crew — but the only lies being told are by the liberal scumbags  #maga #republican #infowars”

From left to right, the image shows Stone, House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA), White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

