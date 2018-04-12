Reports: Fourth Top National Security Official To Leave After Bolton’s Start

Latest
April 12, 2018 11:52 am
Another member of President Donald Trump’s national security team is leaving the administration, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Axios first reported that Deputy National Security Adviser Ricky Waddell (above, third from left) will leave the Trump administration, citing two unnamed sources briefed on the decision. Several other outlets confirmed the news, all citing unnamed officials.

In the three days immediately after John Bolton took over for H.R. McMaster as National Security Adviser on Monday, three high-ranking national security officials announced their departures: NSC spokesperson Michael Anton, White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert and Nadia Schadlow, the deputy national security adviser for strategy.

Waddell was brought onto the National Security Council in May of last year, a little less than three months after McMaster took over for Michael Flynn as President Trump’s top national security adviser. Waddell took over for K.T. McFarland in the deputy adviser role.

