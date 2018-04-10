Latest
on January 24, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa.
6 mins ago
Bolton’s National Security Takeover Sets Off Foreign Policy Guessing Game In DC
11 mins ago
Sinclair Commentator Resigns After Threatening To Assault Parkland Survivor
A Facebook logo is seen on a smartphone in this photo illustration on November 15, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
21 mins ago
Facebook Begins Alerting Users Affected By Cambridge Analytica Privacy Scandal
livewire

Tom Bossert Out As White House Homeland Security Adviser

By | April 10, 2018 10:33 am
AFP/Getty Images

Tom Bossert will leave his role as White House homeland security adviser, the White House confirmed Monday morning.

“The President is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country. Tom led the White House’s efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters. President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

The announcement of Bossert’s exit came one day after John Bolton started as national security adviser. Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs reported that Bolton asked Bossert to resign.

More Livewire
View All
Comments