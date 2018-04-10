Tom Bossert Out As White House Homeland Security Adviser

Tom Bossert will leave his role as White House homeland security adviser, the White House confirmed Monday morning.

“The President is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country. Tom led the White House’s efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters. President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

The announcement of Bossert’s exit came one day after John Bolton started as national security adviser. Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs reported that Bolton asked Bossert to resign.